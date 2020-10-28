National Public sector strike likely in coming months after wage freeze proposal Finance minister's proposed wage freeze is set to increase already simmering tensions between labour and the state ahead of the next round of wage negotiations BL PREMIUM

For the first time in democratic SA, the government has proposed a three-year wage freeze for public servants, placing the state at risk of a public sector strike in the coming months.

The announcement in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday, which proposed the freeze to support fiscal consolidation, has increased already simmering tensions between labour and the state ahead of the next round of wage negotiations.