Provinces face cash crisis if public wage agreement is enforced
Provinces took R60bn of budget cuts in the October MTBPS, most of which had originally been budgeted for salaries of public servants
25 November 2020 - 13:20
Provincial governments will face an immediate cash crisis should the Treasury lose its court case against public-sector trade unions, the Western Cape finance MEC David Maynier has warned.
Provinces took R60bn of budget cuts in the October medium-term budget policy statement, most of which had originally been budgeted for salaries of public servants. Should the wage increment that is under litigation in the courts become payable then provinces will need to backdate pay increases to April 1, amounting to billions of rand...
