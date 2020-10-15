Labour appeal court to hear public-sector wage matter in December
The state has refused to implement a salary hike deal it signed in 2018 for this financial year, saying it simply does not have the money to do so
15 October 2020 - 17:46
The battle relating to wage increases for public-sector workers will be heard directly by the labour appeal court in December.
The matter is critical to resolving a major dispute between the government and its employees, after the state refused to implement a salary increase agreement it signed in 2018 for this financial year, saying it simply did not have the money to do so.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now