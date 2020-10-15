National Labour appeal court to hear public-sector wage matter in December The state has refused to implement a salary hike deal it signed in 2018 for this financial year, saying it simply does not have the money to do so BL PREMIUM

The battle relating to wage increases for public-sector workers will be heard directly by the labour appeal court in December.

The matter is critical to resolving a major dispute between the government and its employees, after the state refused to implement a salary increase agreement it signed in 2018 for this financial year, saying it simply did not have the money to do so.