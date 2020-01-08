Politics

ANC Tshwane takeover attempt thwarted by council speaker

Katlego Mathebe has declined an urgent request to hold a council meeting that could result in the DA losing power

08 January 2020 - 15:25 APHIWE DEKLERK
Stevens Mokgalapa and DA Gauteng leader John Moodey address the media after his election. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH
Stevens Mokgalapa and DA Gauteng leader John Moodey address the media after his election. Picture: CLAUDI MAILOVICH

Tshwane council speaker Katlego Mathebe has declined an urgent request by the ANC and EFF to hold a council meeting that could see the DA removed from power.

Last week, the parties wrote to Mathebe, petitioning her to hold a special council meeting that would discuss motions of no confidence in political leaders at the council, including against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Mathebe.

This is a second attempt by the two parties to topple the DA-led coalition government in Tshwane.

The DA and ANC are embroiled in a court battle after a chaotic council meeting late in 2019 where the EFF teamed up with the ANC in a bid to remove Mathebe and Mokgalapa.

The North Gauteng High Court has interdicted the outcomes of that meeting pending the finalisation of the matter.

But Mathebe has now declined the latest petition. City spokesperson Lindela Mashego said Mathebe had “thoroughly examined” documents supporting the motion but declined to call a meeting.

“[Mathebe] found seven signatures in the ANC caucus document that do not match the signatures in the files of the council meetings attendance registers.

“The same document also looks like a copy and paste of the signatures that were submitted to support the request of the meeting of December 5 2019,” said Mashego.

He said that, according to Mathebe, “both these issues render the ANC document improper, legally”.

Mashego said the speaker found that the EFF’s supporting documents were signed by only 25 councillors and, as such, did not meet requirements.

“Therefore she resolved that she cannot legally convene the special council meeting as per the request of the ANC and the EFF.

“The speaker also resolved to investigate if certain councillors did not contravene the councillors' code of conduct in this matter, because it is important that councillors conduct the business of council with honesty and integrity at all times,” said Mashego.

But ANC Tshwane chair Kgosi Maepa rejected Mathebe’s claim about the forged signatures.

“How can you forge your own signature?” Maepa asked.

He said the ANC was shocked by Mathebe’s response, and said that it was not at her discretion to call a meeting, but was mandated by law to do so.

“She can verify signatures only after we have attended the meeting. The signatures are the same signatures that were used to call the December 5 meeting by the same councillors,” said Maepa.

He said Mathebe was just using delaying tactics by refusing to call the meeting.

SA politics, who came and who went in 2019

It was a good year for the EFF, generally speaking; the DA, not so much
Politics
1 week ago

Court grants DA order to review removal of Tshwane mayor

Party has seven days to apply for a final determination on ouster of Stevens Mokgalapa
National
1 week ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s just too little, too late

In a week of blackouts and bleak news, it’s hard to get too excited about the ‘sacrifices’ announced in the ministerial handbook
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Voters face unenviable choice as ...
Politics
2.
ANC’s integrity commission still has no teeth
Politics
3.
Murder allegations see KZN ANC in disarray
Politics
4.
Tainted ANC leaders should not stand in polls, ...
Politics
5.
SPECIAL REPORT: The truth about land ownership in ...
Politics

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Battle for Gauteng reveals DA’s cracks

Opinion / Editorials

NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s just too little, too late

Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.