NATASHA MARRIAN: It's just too little, too late In a week of blackouts and bleak news, it's hard to get too excited about the 'sacrifices' announced in the ministerial handbook

A flicker of good news in a dark, wet week was the release of the updated ministerial handbook, notwithstanding the 45-minute late arrival of public service & administration minister Senzo Mchunu to release the document, or his patronising commentary while doing so.

The ministerial handbook has historically been the proverbial get-out-of-jail-free card for ministers caught overindulging in the excesses of high office.