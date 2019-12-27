National

Court grants DA order to review removal of Tshwane mayor

Party has seven days to apply for a final determination on ouster of Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe

27 December 2019 - 14:09 ERNEST MABUZA
The high court in Pretoria has granted the DA the right to review the decision taken by the Tshwane council to remove Stevens Mokgalapa as mayor. It suspended the decision to remove him. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVENS MOKGALAPA
The high court in Pretoria has granted the DA the right to review the decision taken by the Tshwane council to remove Stevens Mokgalapa as mayor. It suspended the decision to remove him. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVENS MOKGALAPA

The high court in Pretoria on Friday ruled in favour of the DA in its bid to hold on to the municipality.

The court on Friday held that the application by the DA to challenge the removal of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe, and the appointment of acting speaker Obakeng Ramabodu, should be heard as a matter of urgency.

It said the effects of these decisions are suspended pending the final determination of review proceedings by the DA to set such actions aside.

After the removal of Mokgalapa and Mathebe through no-confidence motions at a council meeting on December 5, the DA obtained an interim order the next day suspending the decisions, pending a review application.

However, this decision was challenged by the ANC, which asked the court last week to overturn the interim order it made on December 6 stopping the removal of Mokgalapa and the speaker.

In the judgment passed on Friday, judge Neil Tuchten said the applications for review by the DA must be instituted within seven days of the order he made.

He said the two applications by the DA would be consolidated and enrolled and heard as a matter of urgency.

One application deals with the appointment of Ramabodu, the removal of Mathebe and the adoption of a motion of no confidence in Mokgalapa. The other application was against all the resolutions passed by the city at a special council meeting on December 5.

The high court also suspended resolutions passed by the City of Tshwane metro council on December 5, pending the final determination of relief sought by the DA.

Tuchten said the decision on costs incurred would be reserved for later determination.

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Secret ballots are undemocratic and remove accountability

The DA urged MPs to vote in secret during the Zuma era, but the practice is now helping ANC councillors
Opinion
2 weeks ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Ill-discipline has cost the DA dearly

Coalition partners abandon the opposition party in its hour of need
Opinion
3 weeks ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: There are no permanent friends or enemies in politics

The DA’s woes in Joburg provide the ANC with opportunities to woo smaller parties away from the bosom of the official opposition
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Court grants DA order to review removal of ...
National
2.
Pretoria armoury could have been plundered over ...
National
3.
Tax fraud and evasion cost R50bn a year, says ...
National
4.
Home Affairs blocks Gupta family attempt to renew ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Battle for Gauteng reveals DA’s cracks

Opinion / Editorials

DA is back in charge in Tshwane as court rules meetings ‘of no effect’

National

DA loses second metro in as many days

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.