Opposition parties were expected to “eat up” the ANC’s ruling majority in 2019’s general election‚ with Gauteng being the most hotly contested province. But the Cyril Ramaphosa effect proved good enough to ensure that the ANC stayed in power‚ albeit with a reduced majority.

The ANC got 57.51% of the vote‚ the DA 20.76% and the EFF‚ the biggest mover in the elections‚ 10.79%. The ANC dropped from 62% in 2014‚ while the DA slipped from 22% in the same period.

This result had major political implications for the official DA opposition‚ which now finds itself with a new leader after Mmusi Maimane quit under pressure.

Here is a breakdown of how the ANC‚ DA and EFF fared during the year.

ANC

Election year was less bruising for the ruling party‚ though it saw two factions — supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the “radical economic transformation forces”‚ who grouped themselves around secretary-general Ace Magashule.

In the build-up to the elections‚ the ANC’s list conference proved that though Ramaphosa led the party‚ those opposed to him‚ and former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters‚ still had a big influence. Former ministers Malusi Gigaba‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ Bongani Bongo‚ Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Sfiso Buthelezi and Joe Maswanganyi made it back to the party’s parliamentary list.

Gigaba‚ Dlamini and Mokonyane resigned‚ but others stayed on‚ with Bongo chairing the home affairs portfolio committee.

Others‚ such as Lindiwe Zulu‚ former ANC Youth League secretary Njabulo Nzuza‚ David Mahlobo and Phumulo Masualle made returns as ministers and deputy ministers.

Post-election bickering surrounded the implementation of the ANC 2017 resolutions‚ with the biggest fight being around the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank.