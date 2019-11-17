DA interim leader John Steenhuisen to tackle racial redress ‘head-on’
17 November 2019 - 23:12
John Steenhuisen, the DA’s new head, will lead the official opposition into its first policy conference in 2020 to sort out its stance on race-based redress of the past, an issue that has divided the party.
As widely expected, Steenhuisen was elected interim leader of the DA on Sunday by the party’s federal council. The election came after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane as party head in October, after he said the party was no longer the vehicle he believed could bring about one SA for all.
