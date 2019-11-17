John Steenhuisen elected as the DA's interim leader

John Steenhuisen is the DA's new interim leader .

He was elected by the party's federal council on Sunday in a special meeting which was necessitated by former leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation in October, from the position he held since 2015. The DA has been leaderless for almost a month following Maimane's resignation.

He beat out Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana for the top post.

Steenhuisen was widely expected to be elected on Sunday, given the composition of the 160 odd delegates who voted at the federal council. He was elected as parliamentary leader shortly after Maimane resigned.

The DA will however be going to an early congress in April 2020, where the its highest decision making body will elect a new leadership.

Steenhuisen will also lead the party into its first policy conference which is set to take place before the early congress.

Ivan Meyer, former deputy federal chair, has also been elected as the interim federal chair.

Athol Trollip resigned as the party's federal chair together with Maimane in a meeting of the party's federal executive last month, days after the federal council elected former party leader Helen Zille as federal council chair.

Meyer beat out Khume Ramulifho and Nomafrench Mbombofor the position.

