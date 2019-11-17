National

John Steenhuisen elected as the DA's interim leader

17 November 2019 - 14:01 CLAUDI MAILOVICH
John Steenhuisen in his office at parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/RUVAN BOSHOFF
John Steenhuisen in his office at parliament. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/RUVAN BOSHOFF

John Steenhuisen is the DA's new interim leader . 

He was elected by the party's federal council on Sunday in a special meeting which was necessitated by former leader Mmusi Maimane's resignation in October, from the position he held since 2015. The DA has been leaderless for almost a month following Maimane's resignation.

He beat out Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana for the top post. 

Steenhuisen was widely expected to be elected on Sunday, given the composition of the 160 odd delegates who voted at the federal council. He was elected as parliamentary leader shortly after Maimane resigned. 

The DA will however be going to an early congress in April 2020, where the its highest decision making body will elect a new leadership.

Steenhuisen will also lead the party into its first policy conference which is set to take place before the early congress. 

Ivan Meyer, former deputy federal chair, has also been elected as the interim federal chair. 

Athol Trollip resigned as the party's federal chair together with Maimane in a meeting of the party's federal executive last month, days after the federal council elected former party leader Helen Zille as federal council chair.  

Meyer beat out  Khume Ramulifho and Nomafrench Mbombofor the position. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Makashule Gana and John Steenhuisen going head to head

With Bonginkosi Madikizela dropping out of the DA leadership contest last week, it’s now a two-horse race
Features
3 days ago

Western Cape’s Madikizela withdraws from DA leadership race

The battle for the party’s interim leadership will now be between John Steenhuisen and Makashule Gana
National
6 days ago

Natasha Mazzone is the new DA chief whip

DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen says Mazzone brings a ‘balance of knowledge, grit and levelheadedness’ to the position
Politics
2 weeks ago

DA leadership race to replace Mmusi Maimane is in full swing

Parliamentary leader will compete with Makashule Gana of Gauteng and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Bonuses paid to government employees rise sharply
National
2.
Delay over border authority bill irks home ...
National
3.
Wage deal with Amcu averts a strike in SA’s ...
National / Labour
4.
Numsa moves to shutdown entire aviation industry
National / Labour

Related Articles

How the DA’s vote for interim leaders will work

Features

High court judge throws out Zille’s colonial tweets application

Politics

Helen Zille calls for DA to dump race analysis

National

What Mmusi’s exit means for black liberalism and opposition politics

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.