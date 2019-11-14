Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Neither DA nor ANC able to outgrow racial nationalisms The force that could achieve this transcendence would harness a cross-party grouping that would take SA forward BL PREMIUM

In their now famous review report “What is Wrong with the DA, and How to Fix it”, Ryan Coetzee, Tony Leon and Michiel le Roux argue for a project that will “transcend SA’s history of competing racial nationalisms”.

The potential success of such a project is surely among the fundamental political questions facing SA today. What would a political party look like that garners people’s allegiance not because they are black or white, but on another basis entirely? Is such a project even conceivable? Or has racial nationalism become all-consuming? In others words, is it possible for a South African to say anything at all that is not interpreted as an expression of racial nationalism?