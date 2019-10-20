Zille takes top DA post, will Mashaba now quit?
20 October 2019 - 21:21
Helen Zille returned to the DA’s top leadership structure, setting off speculation that Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will resign and deepen divisions in the crisis-hit official opposition party.
Zille was elected as federal council chair — arguably the most important position in the party — on Sunday, taking over the position held for close to two decades by James Selfe. It marked her comeback after she agreed to step down from all party structures in January 2018, following a tweet in which she said the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.
