Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Tambo tainted my legacy
Former IFP leader, now 91, is concerned about how he will be remembered, but the choice is not his
16 September 2019 - 05:05
How will history remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi? Not in the way he would like.
At 91, having stepped down from the leadership of the IFP, a party he founded and led for more than 50 years, the prince — a direct descendant of the great Zulu king Dinuzulu — says he believes history has treated him unfairly. For a peaceful death, he wants the chapters in which he featured to be revised.
