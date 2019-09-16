Politics Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Tambo tainted my legacy Former IFP leader, now 91, is concerned about how he will be remembered, but the choice is not his BL PREMIUM

How will history remember Mangosuthu Buthelezi? Not in the way he would like.

At 91, having stepped down from the leadership of the IFP, a party he founded and led for more than 50 years, the prince — a direct descendant of the great Zulu king Dinuzulu — says he believes history has treated him unfairly. For a peaceful death, he wants the chapters in which he featured to be revised.