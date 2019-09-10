Opinion / Columnists MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: Take a moment to listen to my side of the story BL PREMIUM

For decades columnist Barney Mthombothi has made ex-cathedra statements, posturing as a custodian of free speech. Yet he resists the basic principle of audi alteram partem, which would reveal his deep dishonesty.

Pretending to report on my address to the IFP’s national conference, he has strung together a tissue of lies about my political career (Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a complicated character in SA’s democratic tale, (https://www.businesslive.co.za/opinion/columnists/2019-09-06-barney-mthombothi-mangosuthu-buthelezi-is-a-complicated-character-in-sas-democratic-tale/) BusinessLIVE, September 6).