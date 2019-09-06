BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a complicated character in SA’s democratic tale
The exit of a leader who's been part of SA's political furniture for so long is a seminal event that deserves to be acknowledged, whether or not one approves of his record
06 September 2019 - 12:12
IFP supporters last weekend descended on Ulundi, capital of the erstwhile KwaZulu bantustan, to pay homage to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as he finally bowed out from the helm of the party he founded and led for almost half a century.
It's an extraordinary innings whose longevity is rivalled only by the likes of Paul Biya of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who turned their respective countries into personal fiefdoms.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.