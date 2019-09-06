Opinion / Columnists BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Mangosuthu Buthelezi is a complicated character in SA’s democratic tale The exit of a leader who's been part of SA's political furniture for so long is a seminal event that deserves to be acknowledged, whether or not one approves of his record BL PREMIUM

IFP supporters last weekend descended on Ulundi, capital of the erstwhile KwaZulu bantustan, to pay homage to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as he finally bowed out from the helm of the party he founded and led for almost half a century.

It's an extraordinary innings whose longevity is rivalled only by the likes of Paul Biya of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who turned their respective countries into personal fiefdoms.