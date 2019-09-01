Politics Is new IFP president equal to the task? Velenkosini Hlabisa will be damned if he transforms the party and damned if he doesn’t, says analyst BL PREMIUM

While the IFP rank and file has thrown its weight behind their newly elected president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, it remains to be seen whether he will be equal to the task of stewarding SA’s fourth-largest party.

Hlabisa was elected unopposed as IFP leader during the party’s watershed national elective conference in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, on August 26.