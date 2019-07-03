EFF could cripple key metros Joburg and Tshwane

In a decision that could destabilise two of the biggest metros in SA’s economic heartland, the EFF said it would not co-operate with either the ANC or the DA in municipalities across the country.

The EFF’s threat not to vote with the bigger parties was made after it failed to secure the mayoral position in Tshwane, where the DA governs with the help of Julius Malema’s party.

Political stability in Johannesburg, where EFF votes enabled the DA’s Herman Mashaba to be elected mayor after the 2016 elections despite his party trailing the ANC, could also be at stake.

