TOM EATON: Take a bow, all those who have left us poorer and in the dark

Extract

The figures might have been released by Stats SA but they felt like a goodbye present straight from Jacob Zuma; a 3.2% plunge in GDP, tied up in a ribbon, sealed with a kiss, and couriered to our doorstep by Number One, officially ending the skidmark that was his presidency with one final, emphatic debacle.