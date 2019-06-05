TOM EATON: Take a bow, all those who have left us poorer and in the dark
05 June 2019 - 09:38
Extract
The figures might have been released by Stats SA but they felt like a goodbye present straight from Jacob Zuma; a 3.2% plunge in GDP, tied up in a ribbon, sealed with a kiss, and couriered to our doorstep by Number One, officially ending the skidmark that was his presidency with one final, emphatic debacle.
