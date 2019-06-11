IFP old guard threatens to defy directive over party leader nominee

Some senior IFP leaders are planning to defy the party’s directive that only one candidate, the little-known Velenkosini Hlabisa, stand for party president and are plotting to take him on.

Party insiders said outgoing president Mangosuthu Buthelezi and some within his inner circle want to impose Hlabisa on the party’s members and supporters.

They are vowing that they will do everything to expose this and other “dictatorial tendencies and practices” by mobilising branches and party structures to force the IFP to reopen the nomination process so that other candidates are free to stand for any leadership position, including that of the president.

One disgruntled party leader, who asked not to be named, said some among the IFP old guard oppose the candidacy of Hlabisa and are waiting for the right time to announce the candidate of their choice.

“We respect the chief [Buthelezi] but we also feel that it is wrong that he must choose a leader who is going to take the party forward. We have been with the party through thick and thin and we cannot just accept to be led by newcomers like Hlabisa and [IFP MP Mkhuleko] Hlengwa.

Huge support

“We will name our man when the time is right because if we were to name him now, we fear that that candidate will be ostracised and sidelined,” the leader said.

Another senior party leader, who also did not want to be named, said although he is not interested in leading the IFP, the party has more “pragmatic” senior leaders such as Themba Msimang, IFP deputy president Mzamo Buthelezi, Mtomuhle Khawula, Mangaqa Mncwango and Zululand mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who command huge support within the IFP structures and the old guard.

“I didn’t like the way Hlabisa’s name was brought forward. There was an element of dictatorship in the manner he was selected and nominated. I think the party would have shown visionary leadership if it had allowed the democratic processes to take its course,” the leader said.

On Monday the IFP announced that it will hold its provincial conferences and those of its youth and women’s brigade from July. These will culminate in the national elective conference to be held on the weekend of August 23-25.

Buthelezi, the IFP’s 91-year-old founding member, is expected to step down at the national conference as president, a position he has held since the party was founded in 1975.

On Tuesday the party denied that Buthelezi had himself anointed Hlabisa to succeed him. He was nominated and unanimously endorsed at the party’s national council, it said, adding that Buthelezi merely endorsed the council’s decision.

Hlengwa, the party’s national spokesperson, said all measures are in place for the conferences.

“All these are elective conferences because the term of office of the current leadership has come to an end and the new leadership has to be elected,” he said.

But Hlengwa denied that there are objections within the IFP about a lack of democratic decision-making.

“There are no grumblings. As far as we are concerned the president of the party is stepping down and has indicated [to the party structures] that he is not eligible for re-election.

“The extended national council held nominations and only one name was nominated … that of Velenkosini Hlabisa. His name was endorsed as the only candidate who will stand for the position of the president.”

He said anyone saying there is unhappiness about the choice of Hlabisa is driving an agenda.

“I will not pre-empt and talk about what if other candidates stand for the position of the president. Only the conference will make a final decision,” Hlengwa said.

Xolani Dube, an independent political analyst, said the IFP has had phases of “bleeding tried-and-tested leaders”.

“The person that stood the test of time is Buthelezi himself. Now that he cannot hold on to power in the party he wants to impose a leader of his choice. That is bad for his legacy.

“There are many people who have seen what has been happening but they decided to stay within the party and waited for their time to take over. They will strike at any time,” Dube said.