LETTER: Rise of EFF, IFP and FF+ is bad news for democracy

The rise of the EFF, IFP and FF+ is alarming. It is bad news for democracy; it is a triumph of fear over reason.

The EFF is a black nationalist party, the IFP a Zulu nationalist party and the FF+ an Afrikaner nationalist party. Nationalism wins in a climate of fear. Look at Viktor Orban in Hungary, Matteo Salvini in Italy and Jaroslaw Kaczynski in Poland.

In the words of George Orwell, nationalism is the habit of identifying with a single nation or other unit, placing it beyond good and evil and recognising no other duty than that of advancing its interests. Nationalism is not patriotism.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail