LETTER: Rise of EFF, IFP and FF+ is bad news for democracy

Parties’ gains in elections show nationalism wins in a climate of fear

16 May 2019 - 17:03
An EFF member watches supporters gathered in Soweto to attend the party's final rally ahead of May 8th legislative and presidential elections. Picture: MICHEL SPATARI/AFP
The rise of the EFF, IFP and FF+ is alarming. It is bad news for democracy; it is a triumph of fear over reason.

The EFF is a black nationalist party, the IFP a Zulu nationalist party and the FF+ an Afrikaner nationalist party. Nationalism wins in a climate of fear. Look at Viktor Orban in Hungary, Matteo Salvini in Italy and Jaroslaw Kaczynski in Poland.

In the words of George Orwell, nationalism is the habit of identifying with a single nation or other unit, placing it beyond good and evil and recognising no other duty than that of advancing its interests. Nationalism is not patriotism.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

