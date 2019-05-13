IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has confirmed that he will return to parliament as an MP in the newly-elected National Assembly.

The nonagenarian will be among a handful of MPs who have been in parliament since the dawn of democracy in 1994.

Buthelezi‚ 90‚ said this was not an about-turn on his decision to retire‚ describing reports to this effect as “nonsense".

“I have‚ very publicly and very clearly‚ indicated what will happen‚ when it will happen and how it will happen. So there is no surprise whatsoever that I am returning to Cape Town next week‚ to be sworn in as a member of parliament‚” he said on Monday.