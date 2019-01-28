Politics

I will lead a tax revolt if corrupt are not jailed, Helen Zille says

But the ANC in the Western Cape says the premier's comments come perilously close to treason

28 January 2019 - 13:03 Dave Chambers
Helen Zille. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Helen Zille is not going gently or saying goodnight when she steps down as Western Cape premier after the election.

Instead she is gearing up to rage against the dying of the light, repeating her threat on Saturday to lead a “tax revolt” if the Zondo commission into state capture does not result in prison sentences.

Ebrahim Rasool, who is leading the ANC election campaign in the Western Cape. Picture: GALLI IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Ebrahim Rasool, the leader of the ANC election campaign in the Western Cape, said Zille was “sailing close to treason” by tweeting: “The ANC government has an Achilles heel. Honest taxpayers will not continue forking up billions to corruption.

"If this continues, I'm going to be the first to mobilise a tax strike to bring this government to its senses. Anyone who gives them another chance is an accomplice.”

Tweeting to her 1.4-million followers on Saturday, Zille said the “core statistic to digest if you want to understand SA” is that there are only 4.9-million taxpayers in a country with a population of about 57-million.

“I’m waiting to see how many people get prosecuted and land in jail in a reasonable amount of time after the Zondo commission,” she said.

“If they do not, just watch me. I will be organising the #TaxRevolt. I have tried the electoral route for years. Voters seem to like voting for corruption.

“As I see it, this election is the last chance the voters have to vote against corruption. And it is clear — a vote for the ANC (even under Cyril) is a vote for corruption. If the voters fail the democracy test again, it’s time for additional methods. #TaxRevolt”

Former premier Rasool, who is in the running to return to Leeuwenhof if the ANC regains the Western Cape, said Zille should be investigated for suggesting a tax boycott.

“We call on her to withdraw this irresponsible statement and rather unite in action to grow SA. We also call on business leaders and workers leaders to repudiate her statement,’’ he said.

“Helen Zille has reached new levels of trying to sabotage our economy by publicly mooting a tax strike. While our president is at the World Economic Forum in Davos rallying support for our country and trying to encourage investment that will create more jobs, she makes her irresponsible statements. This is as close to treason as one can get.”

IEC lawyers tell DA to justify controversial billboard

Party also asked to justify comments made by Maimane at unveiling the ANC caused death of Esidimeni patients and that it is responsible for killing ...
National
18 hours ago

Helen Zille orders probe of Western Cape Bosasa tenders

The move is to prove that the DA in the region ‘is a  clean government with tight controls and robust anti-corruption measures’
National
3 days ago

TOM EATON: How the EFF tried to convince me that play-play names are the same as proper job titles

Just because the EFF has agreed to call Malema by his made-up military rank, doesn’t mean everybody else has to
News
3 days ago

Helen Zille violated ethics code by assisting her son

The public protector says that, despite tablets being used for free maths lessons by Paul Maree, the premier exposed herself to the risk of a conflict
National
1 month ago

