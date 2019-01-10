President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday gave a frank assessment of the Jacob Zuma years in government — telling his audience in Pietermaritzburg that “the last few years were really difficult”.

Although the two sought to display a united front in public this week‚ Ramaphosa told ANC supporters in Manor Flats that he spent the most part of 2018 cleaning up Zuma’s mess.

“We’ve been through a difficult past few years‚” he said

“We’ve been through a difficult few years… it was really difficult. Things that were meant to be done well were not done well. Institutions were weakened. In the past year we spent a great deal of time repairing those things that were not done well‚” Ramaphosa said.

He said the first few months of his presidency were spent “rooting out elements that were leading us in the wrong direction‚ in terms of corruption”‚ without mentioning names.

Ramaphosa said the country now had a second chance to rectify what had gone wrong.

The president was on a drive to mobilise people to attend the ANC’s manifesto launch on Saturday and to vote for the ANC in the 2019 elections.