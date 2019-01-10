2019: SA’s tale of hope or despair?

Last year was characterised by hope, after the decade of maladministration and corruption under former president Jacob Zuma came to an end. But it was also characterised by despair, as populist, nationalist politics took root and the fightback against corruption grew unexpected legs.

Politics will again take centre stage in the year ahead, with the hotly contested sixth provincial and national elections likely to take place in May.

But the economy will also play a key role, given its capacity to undermine even the strongest campaign as SA’s democracy reaches the quarter-century mark.

Before the elections, the ANC will have to complete the arduous process of finalising its candidate lists for the provincial and national legislatures — a process already marred by factionalism.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s narrow victory at the party’s Nasrec conference in December 2017 looms over the process of appointing candidates, with allies of former president Jacob Zuma seeking to push their way to the top of the lists to ensure their positions in legislatures. There is speculation that this is being done in an attempt to subtly direct Ramaphosa’s administration through the legislatures.

The land debate will dominate the political space — and discussions on land are inextricably linked to the economy.

In December the National Assembly adopted a motion to iron out the details to amend section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation before parliament rises, by March 31.

MPs have indicated that they will be ready to return to the house by this week to begin the process.