"I want to go to that commission‚ if I am so implicated. I want to go because if one goes there‚ one can relay many other stories‚" said a fired up Magashule.

The embattled former Free State premier has had his province come up a couple of times in the commission about‚ among other things‚ its advertising spent on the now defunct Gupta-owned media.

Magashule on Friday dared students to analyse ANC leaders "one by one" and check those who had business interests.

"If you want to check us as leaders‚ you must check who is in business and who is not in business‚" he said.

"Take us one by one and check which leader is proud of white people and then we must talk about capture."

Magashule's remarks appeared to be a veiled response to comments by President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who this week lashed out at those "in dark corners or whoever come up with machinations of weakening the African National Congress".