Seven ANC members sworn in as MPs

14 August 2018 - 14:56 Andisiwe Makinana
Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane. Picture: JAIRUS MMUTLE
Four years since her appointment as a cabinet member‚ Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane finally became an MP on Tuesday. Mokonyane was one of seven ANC members sworn in as MPs.

She fills the vacancy left by Cyril Ramaphosa who resigned as an MP following his election as president in February.

Mokonyane was one of two ANC members who were appointed to the national cabinet despite not being MPs, which is provided for in the Constitution.

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe is the other ANC member in Ramaphosa’s cabinet who is not an MP.

Commenting on Tuesday’s swearing in‚ the ANC said in a statement: "The office of the ANC chief whip announces new deployments to the National Assembly to fill existing vacancies in the ANC parliamentary caucus. These vacancies were created primarily due to the passing on of some members of our caucus and the redeployment of other comrades to positions of responsibility outside parliament."

The four ANC members sworn in as MPs are:

Noxolo Abrahams-Ntantiso: filling a vacancy on the Eastern Cape-to-national list arising from the death of Fezeka Loliwe.

Albert Mammoga Seabi: filling a vacancy on the national list arising from the death of Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Daniel Jabu Kabini: filling a vacancy on the national list arising from the redeployment of Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe.

Nomvuzo Francisca Shabalala: filling a vacancy on the national list arising from the resignation of Mduduzi Manana.

Also sworn in as MPs were members of the executive previously appointed in terms of Section 91 (3)(C) of the Constitution‚ which states that the president may select no more than two ministers outside of the National Assembly.

Minister Nomvula Mokonyane: now deployed from the national list and not in terms of Section 91(3)(C) of the Constitution; replacing President Cyril Ramaphosa who is no longer an MP following his election as the country’s president.

Deputy Minister Ellen Molekane: now deployed from the national list and not in terms of Section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution; replacing Fikile Mbalula following his resignation from parliament.

Deputy Minister Thembi Majola: now deployed from the national list and not in terms of Section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution; replacing Lynn Brown following her resignation from parliament.

"The office of the ANC chief whip welcomes these comrades to the ANC parliamentary caucus and congratulates them on their deployment. We look forward to working with them in serving the people of SA."

