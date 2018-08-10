ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE: Don't confuse the ANC's desperate noise with land policy

EXTRACT

That façade clearly could not be kept up through the land hearings, where the ANC leadership was upstaged by a more aggressive EFF leadership. It was clear from the hearings that the overwhelming majority of participants wanted the constitution to be changed, and were not buying the half-hearted stance of the ANC.

That is why the ANC was desperate for Ramaphosa to uncharacteristically be the one to announce the ANC's new-found courage to change the constitution to effect the expropriation of land without compensation. Let us remember that the ANC has rejected this motion many times over the years and did not even discuss it at its policy conference a mere 12 months ago. The resolution even at Nasrec in December emerged from the floor and was rushed through without any plan of implementation whatsoever.