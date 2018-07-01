ANC elects new leadership in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni

The ANC regions of Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg have elected its new leaders in the lead-up to the party’s provincial conference later this month.

In Johannesburg, Parks Tau hands over the reins of the regional chairmanship to Geoff Makhubo, who is a former MMC for finance in the city of Johannesburg and was the treasurer of the ANC in Johannesburg. Makhubo was elected unopposed.

His deputy is Eunice Mgcina, who replaced Connie Bapela after she passed away earlier this year. Dada Morero remains secretary of the region, while Loyiso Masuku becomes the deputy secretary, replacing Dan Bovu. Mpho Moerane is the new treasurer.

Makhubo said on Sunday that Tau remained leader of the ANC caucus in the council in the city of Johannesburg. Tau is also a former mayor of the metro.

Makhubo said the leadership of the region would lobby hard to get Tau elected as deputy chairperson in Gauteng. The position of deputy chairperson will be highly contested at the Gauteng conference, which is scheduled to take place later in July.

Outgoing provincial executive committee member Lebogang Maile and Panyaza Lesufi (best known as Gauteng’s education MEC) were also in the running to be deputy to David Makhura, the current acting chairman of the ANC in Gauteng.

Mzwandile Masina remains chairperson in Ekurhuleni after being re-elected. Masina is also mayor of Ekurhuleni and was an avid supporter of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the run-up to the ANC’s national conference where Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president of the party in Nasrec, Gauteng, in December.

Both Lesufi and Maile hail from Ekurhuleni.

Jongizizwe Dlabathi is Masina’s deputy, while Thembinkosi Nciza is now the regional secretary, with Phelisa Nkunjana was elected as Nciza’s deputy. Doctor Xhakaza is the new treasurer.

The Sedibeng region, the third of the regional conferences that took place this weekend only succeeded in passing its credentials on Sunday afternoon, the second day of the conference.

Themba Ndaba, a spokesman for the ANC in Sedibeng, said the region would finish electing its new leaders on Sunday. Sedibeng’s outgoing chairman is Simon Mofokeng, a former mayor of Emfuleni who was placed on special leave by the Gauteng ANC and subsequently resigned from the position as mayor following allegations that he sexually groomed a 14-year-old girl.

Regional conferences in Tshwane and the West Rand were expected to take place this coming weekend.