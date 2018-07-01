Politics

ANC could have handled Zuma’s forced exit much better, says Jessie Duarte

01 July 2018 - 12:25 CAIPHUS KGOSANA
Jessie Duarte. Picture: DAYLIN PAUL
Jessie Duarte. Picture: DAYLIN PAUL

The ANC could have handled former president Jacob Zuma’s forced exit from the Union Buildings much better.

This is according to ANC deputy general secretary Jessie Duarte, who spoke with the Sunday Times this week on a range of issues affecting the party and the country.

"Obviously, people will say Jessie Duarte supported president Zuma. I worked with him — and one doesn’t work with somebody and you are unable to have a view. For me, I thought we could have handled it better. There was a strong voice that wanted him to go, in the end that strong voice won the day. We need to move on, we need to heal the ANC and make sure the ANC wins the elections in 2019."

But she has urged all ANC members, including those who were unhappy with the outcomes of the party’s elective conference in Nasrec, to rally behind the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

