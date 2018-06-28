The ANC’s patronage problems

Internal ANC factional battles are not just playing out in party structures but also starting to impede government’s work. This is a consequence of the mixed leadership elected at the ANC’s 2017 conference at Nasrec.

One recent example is the battle that led to former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo’s resignation.

But though it might be the most extreme example of the ANC’s factional battles spilling over into governance structures, it is certainly not the only case. Recently a council meeting in Pietermaritzburg did not constitute a quorum after some members from the ANC caucus did not attend.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni says the ANC’s factional battle is having a "huge" effect on governance.

"Deployment [in government] does not take into account the full capacity of the party but rather considers factions. Therefore loyalty is the litmus test rather than capacity," he tells the FM.

Fikeni says that when people who have been appointed are from the same faction, and the main reason for their appointment is loyalty, their relationship is likely to be based on patronage. This encourages corruption, and such people come to each other’s defence when it is brought to light.

He says factional leaders often use people they have deployed to work against and frustrate others rather than to advance the institution to which they are deployed.

In the North West, it took the ANC almost a month to come to a decision about who should replace Mahumapelo, who is still provincial leader of the party. Last Thursday, it finally announced that long-time administrator Job Mokgoro would be premier.

Mokgoro was the first director-general in the province after the 1994 elections and was then tasked with integrating three government administrations into one.

He was sworn in at the North West legislature on Friday.

The province was embroiled in political turmoil in May, with riots and violent demonstrations against Mahumapelo. North West was put under administration, and now the former premier and his executive are being investigated after allegations of corruption and maladministration.

Mahumapelo resigned as premier on May 23, after having to be coerced by the national leadership to do so. Earlier in May, following the protests, he indicated he would leave office, but at the 11th hour the provincial executive committee, after a meeting that he chaired, announced he would not resign but take a leave of absence.

It is understood that Mahumapelo withdrew his resignation when he realised he would be replaced by someone aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa and not one of his loyalists.