The DA’s rising star‚ Phumzile van Damme‚ has surprisingly quit her job as the party’s national spokeswoman.

Van Damme reportedly told DA top brass of her decision two weeks ago‚ but the party has kept this under wraps due to the factional battle within the City of Cape Town where the party is trying to remove Patricia de Lille as mayor.

She is the third high-profile member to quit a public post in recent months.

Earlier this month‚ former DA Youth Leader‚ Mbali Ntuli‚ quit her job as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature to take up a position as the party’s provincial head of campaign strategy. And‚ last year‚ Gavin Davis quit as the party’s head of policy and media.

Coming at a time when De Lille continues to fight to save her political life in the party‚ Van Damme’s resignation is likely to further fuel the perception of strong black women being sidelined in the DA.

DA insiders with knowledge of Van Damme’s resignation said she made the decision because she did not get enough support in her office as a national spokeswoman. Health reasons were also cited‚ a party insider said.

One of the things Van Damme was reportedly upset about — and which she voiced to party leadership — was the party’s decision not to support the ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in De Lille‚ choosing instead to bring its own.

"It is hypocritical. We say the same thing about the ANC in Parliament‚ about voting with a conscience‚" said the insider.

Van Damme confirmed her resignation to TimesLIVE‚ but did not give reasons.

"The reasons I have provided I discussed with the party leadership‚ some of which are private‚" said Van Damme. However she tweeted that she resigned because she is a newlywed and wants to plan a family.