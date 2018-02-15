Storm brews in the Cape

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille completes what is likely to be her final week as the head of the country’s second city, concerns are growing that the DA’s handling of the matter could further fracture and weaken the party ahead of the national elections in 2019.

The DA put up an impressive showing in the 2016 local government elections and retained its power base, Cape Town. Significantly, it also gained control of some other major metros, including Johannesburg, Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane, as part of a coalition. The DA has high hopes of building on this momentum and unseating a struggling ANC in the elections in 2019; however there is apprehension within the organisation that the De Lille issue could cause major damage.

The DA is apparently intent on getting rid of De Lille, who stands accused of maladministration and corruption. De Lille, known for her no-nonsense approach to politics, has been fighting tooth and nail to clear herself of all the charges. Some within the party feel she has been unfairly treated and is being pushed out because she stood up against the "old white establishment within the DA".

According to Prof Piet Naudé, the director of the University of Stellenbosch Business School, the infighting in the DA demonstrates that in a lively democracy all parties are, at times, subject to internal personality or policy clashes.

"The DA is no exception. Though the controversies around the mayor do have a negative effect on the brand of the DA, the damage will not be huge as long as the party can avoid these clashes from affecting service delivery, for example the water crisis," says Naudé.

Should De Lille be removed it would mark a spectacular fall for the former Independent Democrats (ID) leader who not long ago was seen as Helen Zille’s likely successor for the Western Cape premiership.

"It’s obvious that the DA wants De Lille out and all due process has so far been ignored," says one DA councillor, speaking on condition of anonymity. "She has been unfairly treated and she has not been given a chance to fully state her side of the story before the motion of no-confidence debate." He says the DA caucus is divided on the matter.