POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zuma is set to deliver speech despite opposition’s objections

The EFF wrote to Mbete requesting that a vote of no confidence in Zuma be debated and voted on the day before

the address.

The vote of no confidence, however, has been scheduled for February 22, the day after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his budget speech.

Zuma has shrugged off seven motions of no confidence, courtesy of the ANC’s majority in Parliament.

The red berets have threatened to disrupt the address if Zuma delivers it.

Also in Parliament this week, the portfolio committee on public enterprises will be briefed by state arms manufacturer Denel on its annual report and financial statements for the 2016-17 financial year.

Denel has found itself in a liquidity crunch.

It faced a cash crisis in December, when there were reports that it would be unable to pay salaries.

On Wednesday, Eskom will brief the same portfolio committee on its annual report and financial statements.

Last week, the power utility’s new board released the company’s delayed interim financial statements, indicating that credit lines to the company had been restored but warning that its R367bn debt burden was unsustainable and had to be dealt with.

Also on Wednesday, the portfolio committee on social development will receive a progress report from the South African Social Security Agency on the implementation of the Constitutional Court order that would cause the agency to cut ties with Cash Paymaster Services (CSP).

It has been reported that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu wanted to apply to the Constitutional Court for an extension of CPS’s contract beyond the March 31 deadline.

Dlamini is facing an inquiry into whether she should be held personally liable for the social grants fiasco.

