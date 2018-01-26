Bathabile Dlamini ran Sassa ‘like it was her own shop’, Thokozani Magwaza says

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini tried to run the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which negatively affected the agency’s work, former CEO Thokozani Magwaza said on Friday.

Magwaza was testifying at an inquiry into why Dlamini should be held personally liable for the social grants fiasco in which Sassa was unable to take over the administering of grants.

The former CEO, who resigned in 2017, said Dlamini had interpreted the Sassa Act in a way that made her believe she was responsible for the running of the agency. This was despite the CEO being the accounting officer.

"The only problem I had is when the minister got involved with issues in the organisation … and ran it like her own shop and it started disturbing the smooth running [of Sassa]," he said.

Magwaza was appointed Sassa CEO in mid 2016 but only took up the role in November that year. Before that he was an acting director-general in the Department of Social Development.

During his testimony he recounted meetings where Dlamini allegedly said the controversial work streams appointed to help Sassa take over the payment of grants would report directly to her.

He spoke about how, during a meeting, the minister "vilified and belittled" him in front of other Sassa executive committee members by telling him that he must not interfere with the activities of the work streams but should rather focus on the day-to-day running of the agency.

Magwaza, who said he was an experienced CEO, believed the work streams should have been reporting to him because they were working for Sassa.

He also complained that the project manager, Zodwa Mvulane, who was an executive committee member, was reporting to Dlamini on the work streams and not him.

There have been allegations that the work streams were running parallel processes to Sassa.

Dlamini has already testified at the inquiry. During cross examination, she blamed the issues around payment of grants by Sassa on Magwaza.