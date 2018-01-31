CASH CRISIS
Denel sets sights on resolving its liquidity crunch
State-owned arms manufacturer Denel had managed to pay creditors and employees over the past two months, but still needed to find a long-term solution to its liquidity crunch, the company’s executives said in Parliament on Tuesday.
Denel faced a cash crisis in December, when there were reports that it would not be able to pay salaries.
It is engaging with the Department of Public Enterprises and the Treasury to tackle the liquidity problems and in the short term is investigating the possibility of selling some assets to generate cash.
Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe and chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana replied to questions by members of Parliament’s public enterprises committee on recent developments in the company.
Mhlwana said in an interview after the engagement with MPs that Denel initially hoped to get a R1bn state guarantee, but with the fiscal constraints facing the government had given up on this possibility. So it had begun to look internally at the possible sale of assets such as property and investments that could provide it with the required cash.
"We are focusing on creating solutions to the inability to create sufficient cash flows to sustain the business. It is no
surprise that this business is finding itself in a liquidity crunch," Mhlwana said.
He noted that historically, Denel had not generated cash. In the past five years, the company had collected about R23bn and made cash of R100m.
Considering the substantial resources used to come up with these turnaround strategies, the failure to implement them does not make for a favourable outlookMP Zukiswa Rantho
However, he gave the assurance that Denel had signed orders worth more than R19bn that needed to be executed and it was a "healthy business".
Mhlwana said Denel’s global competitors were supported by their local defence forces, with 60%-80% of their business being derived from this source. This gave them leverage to negotiate better terms. In Denel’s case, only 20%-25% of its business was local.
Ntshepe said Denel did not have a problem paying salaries in January and would not have a problem paying salaries in February and March and going forward. "But the issue of liquidity is a serious matter which has existed for a long time. Denel has never really made serious money."
Ntshepe explained that Denel’s monthly expenditure was more than R600m, which covered salaries and payments to banks and suppliers.
Meanwhile, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown told MPs that state-owned airline South African Express was in a "huge crisis".
The going-concern status of the airline is under discussion between the Department of Public Enterprises and the Treasury. The airline has not yet tabled its 2016-17 financial statements and has not yet held its 2017 annual meeting.
However, Brown said in a briefing to the committee that the secondment of the department’s deputy director-general, Matsietsi Mokholo, as acting CE had strengthened the airline.
ANC members of the committee were not impressed, however, with South African Express’s failure to implement its turnaround strategy.
"Considering the substantial resources used to come up with these turnaround strategies, the failure to implement them does not make for a favourable outlook," MP Zukiswa Rantho said.
Brown told boards of state-owned companies to "shape up or ship out. If they are unable to instill confidence in their management and oversight responsibilities, they will be rotated."
