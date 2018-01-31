Denel sets sights on resolving its liquidity crunch

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel had managed to pay creditors and employees over the past two months, but still needed to find a long-term solution to its liquidity crunch, the company’s executives said in Parliament on Tuesday.

Denel faced a cash crisis in December, when there were reports that it would not be able to pay salaries.

It is engaging with the Department of Public Enterprises and the Treasury to tackle the liquidity problems and in the short term is investigating the possibility of selling some assets to generate cash.

Denel CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe and chief financial officer Odwa Mhlwana replied to questions by members of Parliament’s public enterprises committee on recent developments in the company.

Mhlwana said in an interview after the engagement with MPs that Denel initially hoped to get a R1bn state guarantee, but with the fiscal constraints facing the government had given up on this possibility. So it had begun to look internally at the possible sale of assets such as property and investments that could provide it with the required cash.

"We are focusing on creating solutions to the inability to create sufficient cash flows to sustain the business. It is no

surprise that this business is finding itself in a liquidity crunch," Mhlwana said.

He noted that historically, Denel had not generated cash. In the past five years, the company had collected about R23bn and made cash of R100m.