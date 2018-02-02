Bathabile Dlamini was only interested in getting Sassa to work with CPS, says Thokozani Magwaza

Former South African Social Development Agency (Sassa) CEO Thokozani Magwaza is adamant that Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini tried to frustrate the process of the agency taking over the payment of social grants.

Magwaza told an inquiry into whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the fiasco, that she had told him to find dirt on commercial banks so that they could not be used.

He said the minister was only interested in pushing Sassa towards working with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).

Advocate Ishmael Semenya, for Dlamini, was cross examining Magwaza on Friday and was pushing for examples of his client’s conduct that sought to impede Sassa from taking over the payment of grants.

Semenya complained that these allegations were never put to Dlamini when she testified at the inquiry last week.

During questioning, Magwaza conceded that when he joined Sassa as CEO in November 2016 the agency was already not in a position to pay grants. However, he believed that the work streams appointed by Dlamini did not help the situation and made no difference.

"They did not help us pay grants, they did not contribute anything, they were just pushing us to take a new contract with CPS," Magwaza said. He said the government technical team was already doing enough work.

There were also questions about whether Magwaza ever told Dlamini that the work streams were hindering Sassa’s work.

During her cross-examination Dlamini said no one had raised concern about the work streams. This was despite a letter from Magwaza and former social development director Gen Zane Dangor raising issues of parallel processes.

However, during his cross examination of Magwaza, Semenya said the complaints were not about the work streams’ output but about the reporting lines.

Magwaza believed that the work streams should have been reporting to the Sassa executive and not the minister.