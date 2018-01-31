The EFF and the DA are hoping that President Jacob Zuma does not deliver next week’s state of the nation address (Sona).

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that he had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete requesting that this year’s speech‚ scheduled for Thursday February 8, be postponed until Zuma has been removed from office‚ and for Parliament to have been afforded an opportunity to elect a new President.

The EFF has also written to Mbete‚ with the threat to disrupt the speech if it goes ahead‚ according to an overnight report in City Press. The party is quoted as saying: "We write to the Speaker to request that she start processes of rescheduling the Parliament programme if Mr Jacob Zuma is still President. Failure to do so will leave us with no option‚ but to take up the issue during Sona."

According to Maimane’s letter to Mbete: "It is no secret that there is a battle within the ANC and the national executive — with each side holding starkly differing policies‚ ideological positions and plans of action. While Cyril Ramaphosa is the ANC president‚ Jacob Zuma remains President of SA‚ leaving the country not knowing which direction is being pursued.

"As things stand‚ it would not be in the best interests of SA for President Zuma to deliver the Sona when there exists great uncertainty as to whether he will remain President‚ and if so‚ for how long."

Maimane also said while the ANC’s national working committee had requested Zuma be removed before the Sona‚ the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had gone on record saying Zuma is "going nowhere".

"Last year’s Sona cost more than R11m. We cannot afford to waste this amount of public money for Zuma to deliver the government’s programme of action for the coming year in his Sona‚ when it is not likely that he will remain the President of the Republic much longer," Maimane said.

"The Speaker must act in the interests of all South Africans‚ and postpone the Sona until the ANC leadership battle has been resolved."

Leader of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa called on opposition parties to “unite” against Zuma.

“We have called on the parties through a letter and some have responded. It is not in our interest that Zuma should open Parliament again…please‚” Holomisa told TimesLIVE.

Holomisa said the EFF‚ African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People had agreed to meeting with him on Friday.