Politics

EFF, DA, UDM don’t want Zuma to deliver the state of the nation address

31 January 2018 - 16:14 Staff Writer
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The EFF and the DA are hoping that President Jacob Zuma does not deliver next week’s state of the nation address (Sona).

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said on Wednesday that he had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete requesting that this year’s speech‚ scheduled for Thursday February 8, be postponed until Zuma has been removed from office‚ and for Parliament to have been afforded an opportunity to elect a new President.

The EFF has also written to Mbete‚ with the threat to disrupt the speech if it goes ahead‚ according to an overnight report in City Press. The party is quoted as saying: "We write to the Speaker to request that she start processes of rescheduling the Parliament programme if Mr Jacob Zuma is still President. Failure to do so will leave us with no option‚ but to take up the issue during Sona."

According to Maimane’s letter to Mbete: "It is no secret that there is a battle within the ANC and the national executive — with each side holding starkly differing policies‚ ideological positions and plans of action. While Cyril Ramaphosa is the ANC president‚ Jacob Zuma remains President of SA‚ leaving the country not knowing which direction is being pursued.

"As things stand‚ it would not be in the best interests of SA for President Zuma to deliver the Sona when there exists great uncertainty as to whether he will remain President‚ and if so‚ for how long."

Maimane also said while the ANC’s national working committee had requested Zuma be removed before the Sona‚ the party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte had gone on record saying Zuma is "going nowhere".

"Last year’s Sona cost more than R11m. We cannot afford to waste this amount of public money for Zuma to deliver the government’s programme of action for the coming year in his Sona‚ when it is not likely that he will remain the President of the Republic much longer," Maimane said.

"The Speaker must act in the interests of all South Africans‚ and postpone the Sona until the ANC leadership battle has been resolved."

Leader of the United Democratic Movement Bantu Holomisa  called on opposition parties to “unite” against Zuma.

“We have called on the parties through a letter and some have responded. It is not in our interest that Zuma should open Parliament again…please‚” Holomisa told TimesLIVE.

Holomisa said the EFF‚ African Christian Democratic Party and Congress of the People had agreed to meeting with him on Friday.

 

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The greatest trick the ANC ever pulled

The ANC has mesmerised its supporters to forget the horrors it has wrought on South Africa, and see only the new leader with his promises
Opinion
13 hours ago

PETER APPS: How the US is losing the Arctic Cold War

'Last week, China issued its first white paper on its national Arctic strategy, pledging to work more closely with Moscow'
World
12 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Lights are back on at Eskom

For the first time in a decade, the real challenge of fixing the business is on the table
Opinion
14 hours ago

TONY LEON: How Ramaphosa has changed the game

'His bold moves on shaking up the Eskom board are deeply encouraging, although one swallow does not a summer make'
Politics
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: A lingering Zuma makes Ramaphosa seem weak

'Can Zuma deliver the state of the nation address next month without tarnishing Ramaphosa's reputation or even rendering him weak and feeble?'
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANC dismisses ‘fake’ statement about Zuma ...
Politics
2.
PETER BRUCE: A court will wipe that smirk off the ...
Politics
3.
DA lied about ‘fraud’ and tried to discredit me, ...
Politics
4.
ANC is playing ‘petty politics’ by withdrawing ...
Politics
5.
Magashule, Duarte comments on Zuma ‘powerful and ...
Politics

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: It hasn’t happened until it really happens
Opinion / Columnists

JUSTICE MALALA: Will you back SA's shot at redemption with your money?
Politics

Policy uncertainty rose in 2017 — but the outlook for 2018 is looking brighter
National

ANC out of touch with what most South Africans want, according to IRR poll
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.