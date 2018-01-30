Policy uncertainty rose in 2017 — but the outlook for 2018 is looking brighter

Policy uncertainty rose in the fourth quarter of 2017 following a grim medium-term budget policy statement in October and political anxiety in the build up to the ANC’s elective conference in December.

The outlook for 2018 is brighter, however.

The policy uncertainty index (PUI) released on Tuesday by the North-West University (NWU) School of Business and Governance, showed an average score of 55.4, up from 53.6 in the third quarter of 2017.

A figure above 50 reflects heightened policy uncertainty, while a score below that indicates reduced uncertainty.

"SA cannot rely only on the weather and the world economy for its growth. Domestic policies are the key to sustained growth and employment," said Prof Raymond Parsons, an economist at NWU involved in the compilation of the index.

While the fourth-quarter index did not take the market reaction to Cyril Ramaphosa’s ascension to the ANC presidency into account, Parsons said there was significant potential for a reduction in policy and political uncertainty in 2018. "Subsequent developments suggest that SA’s political leadership, indeed, appears to be changing gear, with positive factors pointing towards prescient indicators of change."

The appointment of a new Eskom board to tackle corruption and a successful trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos have been a strong boost for SA, he said. However, despite the positive reaction from the market, Parsons said decisive and prompt action is needed from the government.

"Difficult policy decisions still lie ahead. With new leadership has come new hope, but it needs to be backed by real reforms that change the realities of doing business in SA," he said.

A report from the World Bank two weeks ago showed SA’s growth to be substantially lagging behind other emerging economies. The bank also cited policy and political uncertainty in SA.

The World Bank expects SA’s economic growth to accelerate to 1.1% in 2018 from 0.8% in 2017 — far below the global average of 3.1%.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago also flagged policy uncertainty at the last meeting of the monetary policy committee earlier this month, saying, "The durability of this improvement [in business confidence] will be highly dependent on the extent to which the recent political developments impact on confidence and lead to greater policy certainty and credibility."