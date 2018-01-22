De Lille queries council decision on drought fight

Embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is not going down without a fight after the city council voted to strip her of her powers to lead its response to the drought.

De Lille said on Sunday she was consulting the city’s legal team to establish whether Friday’s move to strip her of her powers was permissible and had followed due process.

"I am seeking clarity and I hope to have a response tomorrow [Monday]…. We need to [understand] what the impact of such a decision is," said De Lille.

Earlier in January, DA leader Mmusi Maimane shifted the city council’s drought response from De Lille’s office to her deputy, Ian Neilson, and mayoral committee member responsible for water Xanthea Limberg.

Maimane argued that since the mayor was involved in disciplinary hearings, she would not be able to give crucial water projects her full attention.