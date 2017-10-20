Nomination not end of succession question, says Zweli Mkhize

The ANC succession question would be decided through intense negotiations, trade-offs and lobbying even after the nomination process had concluded, ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday.

Branch meetings have been held to discuss the leadership question over the past few weeks and actual nominations are now being tabled in the party’s 4,723 branches.

Mkhize and various provincial chairmen have been pushing for a "unitary" approach to ANC leadership to minimise contestation and eliminate slate politics.

While ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remained frontrunners for the post, Mkhize has also signalled his intention to contest for the presidency, with the likely backing of Mpumalanga chairman David Mabuza.

Even after branches had finished their nominations, there would be trade-offs and negotiations to minimise factional battles, Mkhize said.