Western Cape tipped to support Ramaphosa’s bid

While some within the ANC in the Western Cape oppose the list, party sources in the province said at the weekend that the overwhelming majority of members backed Ramaphosa to take over as president.

"This is the list which will be presented to the branches … there may be revisions but the general feeling in the province is that Ramaphosa should take over as president," said one party insider who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another insider said the pro-Dlamini-Zuma faction was weakened after the suspension of provincial leader and Zuma backer Marius Fransman earlier in 2017. He was suspended for five years.

The provincial executive, which is said to be now firmly behind Ramaphosa, has been accused of wanting to dictate which delegates from the province will be sent to the ANC’s elective conference in December. This has further divided the party.

The ANC in the province has been rocked by division and infighting in recent years, which has cost the party dearly at the polls, with the DA increasing its majority in the province. The latest infighting has been seen as a proxy battle in the race for the ANC presidency between Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma.

Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs did not confirm or deny the authenticity of the proposed list. He said it would be up to the branches to decide.

The party’s 350 branches will be called on to select delegates to represent the province at the conference.

By sheer weight of numbers, KwaZulu-Natal is the most influential province in the ANC, while the Western Cape is the second smallest after the Northern Cape.

