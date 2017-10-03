Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Politics

ANC top six confront impasse between warring factions in KwaZulu-Natal

Party wracked by factional fighting; Province split over candidates for elective conference

President Jacob Zuma. Picture: MASI LOSI
The ANC’s top six leaders were locked in meetings on Monday night to solve the impasse between warring factions in KwaZulu-Natal.

The province — the party’s largest — is wracked by factional fighting spurred by the forthcoming national conference to elect a successor to Jacob Zuma. The nomination process opened last weekend.

The province is largely split between supporters of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and those backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

KwaZulu-Natal was plunged into crisis after the 2015 election of its Zuma-aligned leadership was recently declared unlawful by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, just months before the ANC’s national conference.

