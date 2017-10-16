DA mends cracks in coalitions

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said that the picture sketched by Maimane was broadly correct.

"We passed the budget [and] officials are implementing it. The minor hiccup between the DA and expelling the UDM deputy mayor [Mongameli Bobani] is under review by the courts, but the coalition is continuing."

Bobani was axed as Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor two months ago after 60 councillors voted for a motion of no confidence in him.

Maimane said that the DA’s partnership with the EFF in Tshwane and Johannesburg had also stabilised.

"The EFF are back in council and supporting our pro-poor agenda in those governments."

EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, however, described a more arms-length relationship: "The DA must never confuse our fight for the elimination of the kleptocratic ANC to mean we embrace their economic liberalism and Eurocentrism.... We have no intentions, now and in the future, of being in any coalition with them ... without a radical acceptance of the socialist and pan-Africanist socio-economic agenda of the EFF, whose point of departure is land expropriation," he said.

Coalitions are vitally important to the DA in its quest to wrest control from the ANC at provincial level in the 2019 national elections.

Maimane said two new policies were tabled for discussion at this weekend’s federal council meeting, one focused on fighting corruption, the other dealing with what the party termed the "opportunity ladder" from cradle to career.

"At the centre of these policy ideas is a concrete plan to put an end to the cancer of corruption in government and to ensure that we create opportunity and jobs for the millions of South Africans currently without hope," he said.

