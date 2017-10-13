SA — where hating is easier than thinking

EFF leader Julius Malema stirred up old division between Indians and blacks. The ANC blatantly played the race card in the last election. King Goodwill Zwelithini helped to set in motion another spasm of xenophobic violence in 2015 and recently took a dig at the Constitution, which apparently is unfair and anti-African.

Two weeks ago, and after too much konyagi, a hazardous gin-like substance strangely popular in Tanzania, I somehow ended up at a house party in Iringa.

A Tanzanian asked me where I was from. Maybe, he thought, Germany?

When I said SA, he went, "Oh, you are one of us."

Us. I don’t often hear that back home.

Race matters in SA. You don’t have to be all that old to remember states of emergency. Economic inequalities between different races remain stark. Political parties gain support from particular ethnic groups: when South Africans enter the voting booth, racism flourishes.

Let’s face it. In many ways, apartheid is still alive. And the idea that in 1994 we’d all hold hands and sing We are the World under a great big rainbow was a bit naive.

History also helps to give a partial explanation of SA’s you-versus-me mentality. We had war between Inkatha and the ANC, in KwaZulu-Natal and on the highveld. We had all those bantustans, askaris and violence between the black consciousness movement and the ANC.

Peering back a little further, there is the credible theory that we are an unnatural country. SA did not exist before 1910. The British threw together formerly independent African kingdoms, Afrikaner republics and its colonies into a single political entity. Like many other African countries, our borders are the product of Lee-Enfield rifles and old boys from Eton.

Going way back, there is even the displacement of the San by Bantu-speaking people immigrating from the north.

So is the history of conflict and the forced amalgamation of different ethnic groups into one country a complete explanation for our politics of hate?