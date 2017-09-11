Why deputy mayor Bobani was removed, according to the DA

Nothing could be "further from the truth" than claims by former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani that there was no factual or legal basis to remove him, DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said in court papers.

Selfe made the point in his answering affidavit in a case in which the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Bobani, a UDM member, asked the court to interdict his removal as deputy mayor, as well as to issue a declaratory order that his removal was unconstitutional and unlawful, and that it be reviewed and set aside.

The court application follows months of tension with Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip that culminated in Bobani being removed through a motion of no confidence.

The DA and UDM teamed up after the 2016 local government election, wresting control of the metro, which was previously run by the ANC.