NELSON MANDELA BAY COUNCIL
Why deputy mayor Bobani was removed, according to the DA
DA says the ejected deputy mayor’s conduct was ‘wholly and utterly unacceptable’
Nothing could be "further from the truth" than claims by former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani that there was no factual or legal basis to remove him, DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said in court papers.
Selfe made the point in his answering affidavit in a case in which the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Bobani, a UDM member, asked the court to interdict his removal as deputy mayor, as well as to issue a declaratory order that his removal was unconstitutional and unlawful, and that it be reviewed and set aside.
The court application follows months of tension with Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip that culminated in Bobani being removed through a motion of no confidence.
The DA and UDM teamed up after the 2016 local government election, wresting control of the metro, which was previously run by the ANC.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has demanded proof of Bobani’s misdeeds and has threatened to leave the coalition.
The EFF’s national leadership said its councillors would not attend coalition-led council meetings to teach the DA how to work with smaller parties.
But Selfe said in the papers, Bobani’s conduct had been "wholly and utterly unacceptable". Bobani had obstructed and undermined the work of the council, the mayoral committee and the coalition government, Selfe said. He said this had resulted in delays in passing the council’s budget and impeded the implementation of development projects.
He said Bobani arrived late or failed to attend meetings, which resulted in the council not being quorate, the coalition losing debates and a failure to pass council resolutions.
Bobani undermined the council’s efforts to curb corruption, caused fruitless and wasteful expenditure as a result of failing to attend meetings and defied an agreement to abolish blue light brigades, Selfe said.
He said the motion of no confidence was not motivated solely by two PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic reports — both still drafts — but that the reports exacerbated the concerns.
He said Bobani’s claim that he had not been convicted of wrongdoing was correct, but that "he has certainly been accused of wrongdoing – albeit not (yet) formally".
He said the urgent relief sought by the UDM should not be granted, on the basis that it would prejudice the council.
