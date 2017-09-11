National

NELSON MANDELA BAY COUNCIL

Why deputy mayor Bobani was removed, according to the DA

DA says the ejected deputy mayor’s conduct was ‘wholly and utterly unacceptable’

11 September 2017 - 06:04 Claudi Mailovich
He must go: DA federal executive chairman James Selfe says in court papers former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani undermined efforts to curb corruption. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
He must go: DA federal executive chairman James Selfe says in court papers former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani undermined efforts to curb corruption. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Nothing could be "further from the truth" than claims by former Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani that there was no factual or legal basis to remove him, DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said in court papers.

Selfe made the point in his answering affidavit in a case in which the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and Bobani, a UDM member, asked the court to interdict his removal as deputy mayor, as well as to issue a declaratory order that his removal was unconstitutional and unlawful, and that it be reviewed and set aside.

The court application follows months of tension with Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip that culminated in Bobani being removed through a motion of no confidence.

The DA and UDM teamed up after the 2016 local government election, wresting control of the metro, which was previously run by the ANC.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has demanded proof of Bobani’s misdeeds and has threatened to leave the coalition.

The EFF’s national leadership said its councillors would not attend coalition-led council meetings to teach the DA how to work with smaller parties.

But Selfe said in the papers, Bobani’s conduct had been "wholly and utterly unacceptable". Bobani had obstructed and undermined the work of the council, the mayoral committee and the coalition government, Selfe said. He said this had resulted in delays in passing the council’s budget and impeded the implementation of development projects.

He said Bobani arrived late or failed to attend meetings, which resulted in the council not being quorate, the coalition losing debates and a failure to pass council resolutions.

Bobani undermined the council’s efforts to curb corruption, caused fruitless and wasteful expenditure as a result of failing to attend meetings and defied an agreement to abolish blue light brigades, Selfe said.

He said the motion of no confidence was not motivated solely by two PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic reports — both still drafts — but that the reports exacerbated the concerns.

He said Bobani’s claim that he had not been convicted of wrongdoing was correct, but that "he has certainly been accused of wrongdoing – albeit not (yet) formally".

He said the urgent relief sought by the UDM should not be granted, on the basis that it would prejudice the council.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mandela hospital faces funding crisis
National
2.
Why deputy mayor Bobani was removed, according to ...
National
3.
Indigenous language fiction: Local writers get a ...
National
4.
Unions target Motsoeneng for SABC legal fees
National

Related Articles

Can a national coalition work?
Features

Eastern Cape DA requests urgent meeting with 'short-sighted' EFF
Politics

UDM seeks interdict to block removal of Bobani
National

Mmusi Maimane and the DA dig in heels in Nelson Mandela Bay
Politics

DA’s Trollip shrugs off UDM threat and reshuffles committee
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.