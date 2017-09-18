Politics

Provincial politics: Western Cape ANC eyes vote for new leader

18 September 2017 - 06:42 Bekezela Phakathi
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

The ANC in the Western Cape, which has been ravaged by internal squabbles, is hoping to elect a new leader in October, before the governing party’s December conference.

The ANC in the province does not have a permanent leader following the suspension of Marius Fransman.

Khaya Magaxa, the party’s acting provincial chairman, and former Western Cape education MEC Cameron Dugmore are said to be the leading candidates to take over.

Factional battles have plagued the ANC in the Western Cape in recent years, costing the party at the polls, with the DA increasing its majority in the Western Cape.

The infighting is also seen by some as a proxy battle in the race for the ANC presidency between the main contenders — Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, President Jacob Zuma’s former wife.

However, it is understood that the Western Cape is firmly behind Ramaphosa.

The suspension of Zuma backer Fransman earlier in 2017 further divided the party.

The ANC found Fransman guilty of abusing his position to gain sexual favours from his former assistant, Louisa Wynand.

He also made public statements which brought the party into disrepute, the ANC argued. Fransman was then suspended for five years.

Dugmore refused on Sunday to say whether he would stand for the leadership position and Magaxa could not say if he would stand.

"I am aware that my name has been mentioned as a candidate for provincial chairperson. It is inappropriate to comment at this stage," Dugmore said.

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiz Jacobs said the party was waiting for the completion of the national audit of branches and members in good standing before setting a date for the provincial general council, at which a new provincial leader could be elected.

"We anticipate that the PGC will be held in October.… We are still busy with the national audit," said Jacobs.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

ANC leaders fail to resolve Western Cape infighting

The ANC’s national working committee, including top-six leaders, fail to broker peace between warring factions in the Western Cape
Politics
2 months ago

ANC to hold talks on KZN judgment

There is concern the judgment that declared the KwaZulu-Natal leadership unlawful could derail the ANC’s national elective conference in December
Politics
3 days ago

Moribund ANC’s salvation lies in losing next election

Self-correction seems futile as patronage has become a feature not a bug, writes Yunus Momoniat
Politics
3 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Senzo Mchunu warns ANC could lose KZN over split
Politics
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The long silent shame of Shaun ...
Politics
3.
Zuma and seven ministers on UN speech junket
Politics
4.
REVEALED — Dlamini-Zuma's list for ANC leadership
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC in another high court ...
Politics

Related Articles

ANC bid to remove Zille fails in Western Cape
Politics

Inquiry into Western Cape DA leader’s birthday cake halted
National

Ramaphosa keeps focus on state capture while Zuma laments losing two-thirds ...
National

ANC to hold talks on KZN judgment
Politics

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma is on back foot in courts and party
Opinion / Columnists

Moribund ANC’s salvation lies in losing next election
Politics

High noon for the ANC
Features

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.