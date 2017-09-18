Provincial politics: Western Cape ANC eyes vote for new leader

The ANC in the Western Cape, which has been ravaged by internal squabbles, is hoping to elect a new leader in October, before the governing party’s December conference.

The ANC in the province does not have a permanent leader following the suspension of Marius Fransman.

Khaya Magaxa, the party’s acting provincial chairman, and former Western Cape education MEC Cameron Dugmore are said to be the leading candidates to take over.

Factional battles have plagued the ANC in the Western Cape in recent years, costing the party at the polls, with the DA increasing its majority in the Western Cape.

The infighting is also seen by some as a proxy battle in the race for the ANC presidency between the main contenders — Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, President Jacob Zuma’s former wife.

However, it is understood that the Western Cape is firmly behind Ramaphosa.