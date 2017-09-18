Provincial politics: Western Cape ANC eyes vote for new leader
The ANC in the Western Cape, which has been ravaged by internal squabbles, is hoping to elect a new leader in October, before the governing party’s December conference.
The ANC in the province does not have a permanent leader following the suspension of Marius Fransman.
Khaya Magaxa, the party’s acting provincial chairman, and former Western Cape education MEC Cameron Dugmore are said to be the leading candidates to take over.
Factional battles have plagued the ANC in the Western Cape in recent years, costing the party at the polls, with the DA increasing its majority in the Western Cape.
The infighting is also seen by some as a proxy battle in the race for the ANC presidency between the main contenders — Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, President Jacob Zuma’s former wife.
However, it is understood that the Western Cape is firmly behind Ramaphosa.
The suspension of Zuma backer Fransman earlier in 2017 further divided the party.
The ANC found Fransman guilty of abusing his position to gain sexual favours from his former assistant, Louisa Wynand.
He also made public statements which brought the party into disrepute, the ANC argued. Fransman was then suspended for five years.
Dugmore refused on Sunday to say whether he would stand for the leadership position and Magaxa could not say if he would stand.
"I am aware that my name has been mentioned as a candidate for provincial chairperson. It is inappropriate to comment at this stage," Dugmore said.
ANC Western Cape secretary Faiz Jacobs said the party was waiting for the completion of the national audit of branches and members in good standing before setting a date for the provincial general council, at which a new provincial leader could be elected.
"We anticipate that the PGC will be held in October.… We are still busy with the national audit," said Jacobs.
