High noon for the ANC

An appeal may simply be a delaying tactic as the ANC limps towards the national conference in December.

Another option raised by a senior KwaZulu Natal leader this week is for the province to appeal to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), which sits at the end of the month, to put in place a task team to take over the running of the province until it can hold a fresh conference.

The Zuma faction’s support has slipped dramatically in the NEC. However, it still holds the majority, so the setting up of such a task team is a possibility. The NEC would then be pushed to put in place a task team aligned to the Zikalala faction and, by extension, Zuma. The potential harm to Dlamini-Zuma’s December campaign would be minimised.

Zuma backers this week expressed relief that the court did not reinstate the old leadership under Mchunu, as this would have entirely supplanted the Zuma faction in the ANC’s largest province and have handed the December conference to Ramaphosa.

The Zuma faction is clearly on the defensive, while Ramaphosa backers this week celebrated the judgment.

This group also noted the lack of clarity by the judgment on whether the old PEC should be reinstated. It is considering lodging an application to ask the court to reinstate Mchunu and his leadership, so that even in the event of an appeal, the province will have a viable leadership structure pending the outcome of that process.

The implications for the ANC’s December conference could be dire — if the party does not deal with the judgment decisively and fairly.

It may hold another conference, but three months is hardly enough time to do so.