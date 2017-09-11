While Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on state capture in campaigning in the ANC leadership race at the weekend, President Jacob Zuma blamed the ANC’s loss of its two-thirds majority for the party’s inability to improve the lives of South Africans.

And Ramaphosa’s main rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, focused on the youth, calling on the party’s young supporters to register in large numbers to be eligible to vote in the 2019 general elections.

Ramaphosa, speaking at a cadres’ assembly in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Sunday, reminded those at the assembly that SA had been captured.

"Whether you talk about Eskom‚ whether you talk about Prasa [ Passenger Rail Agency of SA]‚ whether you talk about Transnet‚ whether you talk about the SABC‚ whether you talk about SAA [South African Airways]. All our state-owned enterprises have been captured and we are saying we want to see an end to state capture‚" Ramaphosa said.

"And the money that has been stolen‚ we want it back‚" he said.

"We say this‚ because we want our state-owned enterprises to serve the interest of our people … to serve the economy of our country properly‚" Ramaphosa said in a clip broadcast on eNCA.