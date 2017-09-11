Ramaphosa keeps focus on state capture while Zuma laments losing two-thirds majority
While Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on state capture in campaigning in the ANC leadership race at the weekend, President Jacob Zuma blamed the ANC’s loss of its two-thirds majority for the party’s inability to improve the lives of South Africans.
And Ramaphosa’s main rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, focused on the youth, calling on the party’s young supporters to register in large numbers to be eligible to vote in the 2019 general elections.
Ramaphosa, speaking at a cadres’ assembly in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Sunday, reminded those at the assembly that SA had been captured.
"Whether you talk about Eskom‚ whether you talk about Prasa [ Passenger Rail Agency of SA]‚ whether you talk about Transnet‚ whether you talk about the SABC‚ whether you talk about SAA [South African Airways]. All our state-owned enterprises have been captured and we are saying we want to see an end to state capture‚" Ramaphosa said.
"And the money that has been stolen‚ we want it back‚" he said.
"We say this‚ because we want our state-owned enterprises to serve the interest of our people … to serve the economy of our country properly‚" Ramaphosa said in a clip broadcast on eNCA.
Rather than addressing economic growth and equality in SA‚ the ANC had become wracked by infighting and divisions, he said.
Zuma, meanwhile, decried the ANC’s loss of its two-thirds majority in Parliament‚ saying this was the reason the party could not move in promulgating laws that would make the lives of black people better.
Speaking at eZakheni township outside Ladysmith during the ANC Youth League’s 73rd birthday celebrations‚ a bullish Zuma reiterated that political power was not enough and would not sustain the ANC.
"With the majority we have right now‚ we cannot make or change certain laws. To do that you need a two-thirds majority‚ something we no longer have‚" said Zuma.
He steered clear of the previous week’s controversies‚ including Dlamini-Zuma being sent to the National Assembly as an MP. He was also surprisingly silent on the political killings currently ravaging the province.
"We have vast tracts of land that the government cannot expropriate because we do not even know who the owner of that land is. Maybe he does not even live in SA‚" he said.
Zuma urged the ANC Youth League to emulate the youth of 1944‚ which included the likes of Nelson Mandela‚ Oliver Tambo and Walter Sisulu.
He said their radicalism and militancy changed the course of history and transformed the ANC forever, and urged the ANC Youth League to stoke fires of radical socioeconomic transformation.
"When you are in the hinterlands of this country‚ sometimes it just doesn’t feel [like] you are in SA‚ especially when you come from the urban areas. So‚ for that to change‚ it is the ANC‚ and in particular the ANCYL‚ that will liberate those people‚ the downtrodden‚" said Zuma.
Turning to leadership issues‚ Zuma slammed the scramble for positions. If he had his way‚ the ANC would discuss leadership last and occupy itself with policies and programmes of the party‚ he said.
"The ANC should emerge from the conference smooth and shiny like a snake after shedding its skin. It shouldn’t come out with rogues and oskhwini phambana [square pegs in a round hole]. For you‚ as young people‚ it’s okay to be radical‚ be militant and to be reprimanded. We once were all like that."
But, without mentioning the EFF‚ he warned the league that they should not behave like an opposition party.
Dlamini-Zuma, speaking at a different ANC Youth League event, in Nyanga on the Cape Flats on Sunday‚ called on members to wage a fight against the "negative narrative" about the governing party.
"It’s your responsibility to make sure that you do vote‚ that you do register because you can lose an election before it takes place if your supporters are not registered‚" she said.
"I am confident that young people will help us win the elections in 2019."
Dlamini-Zuma spent the weekend in the various regions of the Western Cape drumming up support for her campaign to succeed Zuma.
She addressed ANC supporters just two days after it emerged that she is due be sworn in as an MP this week‚ but she steered clear of this issue in her speech.
The former minister of health‚ home affairs and foreign affairs‚ who has also served as the chairwoman of the African Union‚ called on young people of the ANC to tackle the factionalism that has plagued the party.
"You are going to fight for the integrity of the movement‚ you are going to fight against factions and you are going to fight against anything that undermines the organisation‚" she said.
"But you must also fight against the negative narrative about our organisation and about our country. You must be out there in the battle of ideas."
Tackling social ills‚ Dlamini-Zuma said the ANC Youth League’s call on young people to lead productive lives‚ was not about them "producing babies".
"There is time for producing babies‚ what is in the programme is that you must produce skilled people."
She said she supported calls for government to provide free tertiary education to poor students.
Dlamini-Zuma said the ANC’s upcoming elective conference should not divide the party and that whoever emerged victorious should "embrace" the losing side.
