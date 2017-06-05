Regional deputy secretary and uMzimkhulu speaker Khaya Thobela was the first to be gunned down. He was shot on April 20 as he arrived at his home in Mfundweni‚ uMzimkhulu. He died in hospital on April 23.

Then former Harry Gwala proportional representation councillor and branch leader Khaya Mgcwaba was gunned down on May 11, also in uMzimkhulu. Twelve days later‚ Mduduzi Tshivase‚ a teacher and Harry Gwala proportional representation councillor was gunned down at his eMachunwini home in uMzimkhulu.

As teachers‚ both Thobela and Tshivase were members of the South African Democratic Teachers Union‚ which presided over their funerals.

"Our going there is really an attempt to find out the root causes of these killings and also to find a solution to put an end to this‚" said provincial ANC deputy secretary Mluleki Ndobe, who hails from the same region and is the mayor of Harry Gwala District Municipality.

He said Dlamini-Zuma was embarrassed that her region was tearing itself apart.

"She’s hugely embarrassed by this and she’s very worried that it’s happening in her region. It’s embarrassing to all of us. This has always been a peaceful region‚" said Ndobe.

The region is due to hold an elective conference in June.

Ndobe said the delegation would meet the regional executive committee on Monday morning. "This will be followed by the ANC structures at the branches‚ civil society‚ alliance partners‚ traditional leaders‚ the clergy and businesspeople."

Ndobe said all these structures had expressed concern at the rate of the killings.