HARRY GWALA REGION
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma embarrassed by ‘war’ in her area
One month. Same area. Three councillors gunned down.
This is the situation in presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s Harry Gwala region in southern KwaZulu-Natal, which appears to be at war with itself.
From April 23 to May 23, three ANC members — two councillors and a former councillor — were assassinated in uMzimkhulu. As the bodies pile up‚ Dlamini-Zuma is said to be embarrassed by developments in her region.
So brazen have the killings been that the KwaZulu-Natal ANC top five and the provincial working committee have been jolted into action. On Monday, the ANC officials are due to descend on the troubled region in a bid to find a solution to the escalating problem.
Regional deputy secretary and uMzimkhulu speaker Khaya Thobela was the first to be gunned down. He was shot on April 20 as he arrived at his home in Mfundweni‚ uMzimkhulu. He died in hospital on April 23.
Then former Harry Gwala proportional representation councillor and branch leader Khaya Mgcwaba was gunned down on May 11, also in uMzimkhulu. Twelve days later‚ Mduduzi Tshivase‚ a teacher and Harry Gwala proportional representation councillor was gunned down at his eMachunwini home in uMzimkhulu.
As teachers‚ both Thobela and Tshivase were members of the South African Democratic Teachers Union‚ which presided over their funerals.
"Our going there is really an attempt to find out the root causes of these killings and also to find a solution to put an end to this‚" said provincial ANC deputy secretary Mluleki Ndobe, who hails from the same region and is the mayor of Harry Gwala District Municipality.
He said Dlamini-Zuma was embarrassed that her region was tearing itself apart.
"She’s hugely embarrassed by this and she’s very worried that it’s happening in her region. It’s embarrassing to all of us. This has always been a peaceful region‚" said Ndobe.
The region is due to hold an elective conference in June.
Ndobe said the delegation would meet the regional executive committee on Monday morning. "This will be followed by the ANC structures at the branches‚ civil society‚ alliance partners‚ traditional leaders‚ the clergy and businesspeople."
Ndobe said all these structures had expressed concern at the rate of the killings.
Please login or register to comment.