POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Zille and Gupta files scandals will dominate the news

On Sunday the presidency denied Zuma owned a home in Dubai obtained for him by the family, but the DA has challenged him to take the matter up in court.

The judgment from the Constitutional Court on whether a secret ballot could be held in a pending motion of no confidence against Zuma in Parliament has yet to be delivered. There is some expectation that the judgment could be handed down this week.

The DA’s case against Brian Molefe’s reappointment was meant to take place on Tuesday, however, Eskom confirmed that Molefe’s appointment was rescinded on Friday, in line with a decision taken by ministers and the ANC’s national executive committee earlier last week. The case is now due to assume a different dimension after news that Molefe is taking Eskom to court following his forced departure on Friday.

Further details around the fate of former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is expected this week after Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said he had been asked to provide reasons why he should not be suspended from his post as forensics boss in the South African Police Service.

Phahlane has been embroiled in allegations of corruption under investigation by the Independent Police Investigation Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid will on Wednesday brief Parliament’s portfolio committee on police on the progress on Section 9 referrals on the police.

Youth employment will come into focus on Wednesday as the National Youth Development Agency is expected to brief Parliament on the programmes it has in place to facilitate and provide employment opportunities for the youth of varying education and skills levels. The Department of Monitoring and Planning will also brief Parliament on the National Youth Policy this week.

The standing committee on finance will on Wednesday discuss the Financial Sector Regulations "Twin Peaks" bill after it was referred by the National Council of Provinces.

The case brought by former South African Revenue Service (SARS) spokesman Adrian Lackay against the tax agency is expected to continue from Monday to Friday before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration. SARS commissioner Tom Moyane may have to testify in the constructive dismissal case.

SARS will also continue to be under the spotlight this week after revelations of its R70m tax repayment to the Gupta family via a bank account belonging to the family’s lawyer, which is irregular.

On Monday, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will participate in a city clean-up campaign in Soweto.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu on Wednesday will address the National Press Club in Cape Town.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) holds its central committee on Thursday and Friday. The meeting is set to be a tough one in which the continued bloodbath in mining job losses will be discussed as well as complicated new developments in the sector which the union is now forced to navigate. Among these developments is a demand by employers in the coal sector to do away with centralised bargaining ahead of a tough round of wage talks set to take place later this year.

The NUM is also set to discuss political developments since its last national conference and decide its posture in light of Cosatu’s decision to call on Zuma to step down.