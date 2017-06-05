National

‘Complete fabrication’, says Jackson Mthembu of report that ANC MPs planned move against Zuma

05 June 2017 - 09:15 Thabo Mokone
Jackson Mthembu. Picture: SOWETAN
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has rejected a news report that some ANC MPs had planned to propose their own motion to have President Jacob Zuma removed

Mthembu was referring to a report published in the Sunday Times which said the MPs had dumped the idea after the party’s national executive committee debated and failed to pass a motion of no confidence in the president.

Mthembu said the claim "was a complete fabrication".

ANC caucus sources had told the Sunday Times two weeks ago the proposal had been tabled and supported by several MPs at a caucus meeting two weeks ago‚ but that no formal decision had been reached.

That meeting had been called and attended by members of the ANC top six leadership such as secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and national chairperson Baleka Mbete.

"In this meeting with the ANC leadership‚ caucus was resolute that it (would) never vote for any motion proposed by the opposition that (sought) to remove the president of the republic who is also the president of the ANC‚" he said.

TMG Digital

